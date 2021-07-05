Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,319 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RETA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RETA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.57.

RETA opened at $139.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.20. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $186.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,245,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

