Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 150,366 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,132,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,366 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.71% of KAR Auction Services worth $31,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 369,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,989 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 66.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,379 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 14.8% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 415,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 53,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter.

KAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 865.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

