Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 140,771 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,583,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,771 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $31,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,095.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 696.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PMT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

