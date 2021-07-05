GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Holdings Boosted by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,677,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,250,000 after acquiring an additional 238,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $23.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.66. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.88.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.85%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

