Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) will announce ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Gamida Cell posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,052,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,746 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,100,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,548,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 914,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 4,367,658.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 670,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 348,298 shares during the last quarter.

GMDA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 100,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,690. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.56.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

