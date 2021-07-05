GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 118,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other GAMCO Investors news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $49,643.86. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $64,167.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,543.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,784 shares of company stock worth $3,616,604. 80.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 160.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 73.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GBL traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,116. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $707.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.34. GAMCO Investors has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

