Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 90,294 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,303,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 90,294 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.43% of National Fuel Gas worth $65,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

NFG stock opened at $52.45 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.32.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

