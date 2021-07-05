Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 22,737 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,756,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,737 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 17.03% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $50,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BATRA. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,277,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $28.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $289.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.94.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 110.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $54,800.00. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,654 shares of company stock valued at $877,269.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.