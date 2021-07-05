Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 580,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,375 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $54,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AN. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $99.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.23. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.14 and a 12 month high of $106.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

AN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.