Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,620 shares during the period. Graco comprises approximately 0.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Graco were worth $87,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CQS US LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 117,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 83,081 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Graco by 28.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after acquiring an additional 82,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Graco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Graco by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 12.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $76.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.33. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $47.23 and a one year high of $79.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

