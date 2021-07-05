Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,083 shares during the period. EnPro Industries comprises about 0.9% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 5.59% of EnPro Industries worth $98,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,180,000 after buying an additional 159,184 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 93.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 452,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,612,000 after buying an additional 218,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after buying an additional 35,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,600,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 258,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $96.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.65 and a 12 month high of $99.94.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Botts bought 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sidoti initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.