Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives $24.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

GLMD has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.94. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.29.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.