Gagnon Securities LLC Purchases 5,465 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group accounts for about 5.8% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 0.73% of The Ensign Group worth $37,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,868,000 after purchasing an additional 235,086 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,825,000 after purchasing an additional 420,751 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 539.6% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,346,000 after acquiring an additional 66,175 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $726,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $81,264.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,075.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,318 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.63. 6,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.75.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.25 million. On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

