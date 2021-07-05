Gagnon Securities LLC Makes New Investment in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 352,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 0.46% of SOC Telemed as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLMD. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth about $265,580,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth $47,554,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLMD shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLMD traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.73. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

