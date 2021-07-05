Gagnon Securities LLC Makes New $9.76 Million Investment in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU)

Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 762,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,759,000. CM Life Sciences II comprises about 1.5% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter worth about $13,285,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences II in the first quarter worth about $12,833,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,739,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,696,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the first quarter worth approximately $1,578,000.

CM Life Sciences II stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,973. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $15.89.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

