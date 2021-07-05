Gagnon Securities LLC Invests $5.64 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 258,247 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,168,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,563,515. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.23. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.09, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.99.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

