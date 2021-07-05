Gagnon Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 366,905 CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU)

Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 366,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,000. CM Life Sciences II makes up about 1.0% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences II in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,280,000.

Shares of CM Life Sciences II stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.34. 4,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,973. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

