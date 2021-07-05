Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 9,050 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.09% of Diageo worth $87,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $191.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $197.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.72. The stock has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.