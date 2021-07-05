Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 573,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $46,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 634,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,518,000 after purchasing an additional 113,748 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Ameren by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.86.

AEE opened at $80.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.91.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

