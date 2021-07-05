Gabelli Funds LLC Has $157.30 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,609,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 67,934 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up 1.1% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Newmont worth $157,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 20.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Newmont by 9.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 525,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,648,000 after purchasing an additional 45,872 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Newmont by 109.2% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.1% during the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 89,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $63.36 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.10.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,840 shares of company stock worth $3,819,344. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

