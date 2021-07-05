Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 77,087 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 77,087 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Dana were worth $58,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dana by 54.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dana by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Dana by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 487,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAN opened at $23.72 on Monday. Dana Incorporated has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

