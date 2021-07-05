GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $3.07 Million Stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. reduced its stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Ventoux CCM Acquisition were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTAQU. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 435.9% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 111,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 90,419 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,030,000.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

