GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires New Stake in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 137,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.69% of Watford at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Watford in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watford in the 1st quarter worth $5,286,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watford by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Watford by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 198,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 143,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watford in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Watford from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of WTRE opened at $34.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $36.79. The company has a market capitalization of $697.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.88.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.26 million during the quarter. Watford had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 37.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watford Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, excess and umbrella liability, and excess auto liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial auto, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

