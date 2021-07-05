FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fortescue Metals Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.62 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortescue Metals Group’s FY2022 earnings at $7.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FSUGY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortescue Metals Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $35.50 on Monday. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

