Furucombo Market Cap Hits $1.81 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $242,669.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00044791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00134787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00166794 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,749.25 or 1.00176744 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

