Freemont Management S.A. Has $4.63 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Freemont Management S.A. cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.96.

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.79. 10,721,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,110,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

