Freemont Capital Pte Ltd Invests $932,000 in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Freemont Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. Baidu makes up approximately 7.7% of Freemont Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIDU. Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

BIDU stock traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.70. 3,474,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,049,965. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.75 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.02.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.