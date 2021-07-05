Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Short Interest Down 24.2% in June

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 65,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freeline Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ FRLN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.21. 15,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,956. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a market cap of $294.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freeline Therapeutics stock. CHI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the quarter. Freeline Therapeutics accounts for 7.0% of CHI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CHI Advisors LLC owned about 5.25% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $24,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

