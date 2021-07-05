Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $6.93 Million Position in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 4.89% of Omega Alpha SPAC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter valued at about $990,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Alpha SPAC stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

