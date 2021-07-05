Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 257,200 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 48.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 257,200 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 25,253.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,402,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 5.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 673,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,269,000 after acquiring an additional 33,043 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 80.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 55,235 shares during the period. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $29.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.42, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

