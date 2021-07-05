Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after buying an additional 260,821 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 544,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,591,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,426,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 346,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,962,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 333,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,172,000 after buying an additional 24,215 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.71.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total transaction of $8,333,999.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,035,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $19,295,720 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $507.81 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $547.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $501.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

