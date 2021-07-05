Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 2,424 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.31.

Shares of URI opened at $319.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $322.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

