Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 308,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,165,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of Qualtrics International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $60,102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $1,197,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $1,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $36.15 on Monday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.48.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $886,751.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,258,139.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,623,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,365,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

