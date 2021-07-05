Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 948 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lessened its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 112,660 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 53,225 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $895,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $777,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWTR stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.20. 8,098,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,481,256. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.28. The company has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 0.76. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,886 shares of company stock worth $4,515,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWTR. OTR Global raised shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

