Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 461 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 39,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 118,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,027,000 after purchasing an additional 970,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

D stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.87. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

