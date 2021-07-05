Founders Financial Alliance LLC Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM stock traded down $6.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.39. The firm has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.