Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Flushing Financial comprises about 1.2% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,268,000 after buying an additional 94,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 15,682 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Shares of FFIC opened at $21.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIC. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.