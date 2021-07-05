FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,865 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $319,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:FLT traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $259.50. The stock had a trading volume of 33,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,521. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.97. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.
Several equities analysts have commented on FLT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.07.
FLEETCOR Technologies Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.
