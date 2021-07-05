FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,865 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $319,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FLT traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $259.50. The stock had a trading volume of 33,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,521. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.97. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FLT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

