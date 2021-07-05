First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 690 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS opened at $39.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.38.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

