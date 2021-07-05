First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 3,981 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth $1,456,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 238.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 58,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 116,568 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $60.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.35. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $60.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.00%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

