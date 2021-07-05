First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 232 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $531,196.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,498. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,213 in the last three months. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRUS. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.08.

Shares of CRUS opened at $85.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

