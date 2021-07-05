First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 213 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,011,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,852,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,517,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 30.0% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 509,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after buying an additional 74,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $199,390.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,094.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $57.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.41. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

