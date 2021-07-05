First Manhattan Co. Takes $182,000 Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,124,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after acquiring an additional 62,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CNA Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CNA Financial by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,354,000 after buying an additional 192,798 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in CNA Financial by 724.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $110,330.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,350.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $456,276.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA stock opened at $45.22 on Monday. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

