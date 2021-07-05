First Manhattan Co. Sells 46,773 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,773 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIACA opened at $47.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.45. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $101.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

