First Manhattan Co. Reduces Stock Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 64.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 55,205 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 60,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 100,580 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBAI opened at $17.30 on Monday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.39. The company has a market cap of $875.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

