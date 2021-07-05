First Manhattan Co. Raises Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 157.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,283 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 87,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after acquiring an additional 65,851 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 65,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $395.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.47. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

