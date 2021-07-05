First Manhattan Co. Purchases 769 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $84.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $199.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.95. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $84.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

