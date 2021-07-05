First Manhattan Co. Invests $298,000 in Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY)

First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Separately, M3F Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generations Bancorp NY during the first quarter worth $2,277,000.

GBNY stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.

Generations Bancorp NY, Inc operates as a holding company for Generations Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans that are secured by office buildings, hotel and motels, wineries, manufacturing facilities, churches, retail and mixed-use properties, and light industrial properties; multifamily loans, which are secured by five or more-unit residential buildings; secured loans to professionals, sole proprietorships, and small businesses for commercial, corporate, and business purposes; manufactured home loans; automobile loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction loans; student loans; recreational vehicle loans; and other secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as loans secured by boats and savings deposits.

