First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Position Boosted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 674,876 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $10,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 54.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $104,929,000. 28.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG stock opened at $15.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0045 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

AG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

