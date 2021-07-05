First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc., formerly knonw as THL Credit Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.13.

Shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.51. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $137.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 134.15% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. Analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 852,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 481,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

